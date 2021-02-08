TeraPlast has become member of European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association (TEPPFA)

TeraPlast SA, the parent company of the TeraPlast Group, has become a member of TEPPFA (The European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association) since February, according to a company statement, according to AGERPRES.

As a member, TeraPlast becomes the only Romanian company part of a European community made up of the largest producers of pipes and fittings, suppliers of raw materials and national associations on the European plastic pipe market.

"Our presence at TEPPFA honors us and allows us to be connected to the major trends in the fixture industry. TEPPFA members contribute to the development of the entire European plastic products industry and the creation of product standards. We want to be involved in this process and to be connected to what is happening in Europe. Because we do not have a national association, we see how imported technical solutions, that do not justify their prices, are still being adopted in Romania.We are talking here about ceramic pipes for sewage or metal pipes for water supply. For this reason, we would like to see a first Romanian association to support Romanian producers and join the 15 European national associations within TEPPFA," said Alexandru Stanean, CEO of TeraPlast.

TeraPlast SA is the parent company of the TeraPlast Group, made up of the following companies: TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraPlast Biodegradable Foils and Somplast. Starting with July 2, 2008, TeraPlast SA is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol TRP. The company's shares are included in the BET reference index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and, from September 2020, in the TotalCap and MicroCap indices of FTSE Russell. TeraPlast obtained the maximum score (10), for the second consecutive year, of the Vektor Index based on 15 communication criteria in relation with investors, performed by the Romanian Investors Relations Association (ARIR).