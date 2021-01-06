Third vaccine tranche of 150,150 doses, distributed nationwide

The third vaccine tranche from Pfizer BioNTech, consisting of 150,150 doses, arrived in Romania on Wednesday by air, at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the transport being provided by the manufacturing company, including the road transport, according to AGREPRES.

According to a press release from the National Steering Committee on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), the vaccines are transported in optimal safety, in special containers, with carbonic ice and waterproof foil.

"From the second tranche of vaccines, arrived in Romania on December 29, 2020 (of 140,400 doses), 80,935 doses were distributed, of which only today, January 6, 13,925 doses, to the county public health directorates and the Directorate of Public Health of the Municipality of Bucharest," states the same source.

According to CNCAV, the vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the second tranche and in the third tranche, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and the Regional Storage Centres, through the public health directorates of counties and the municipality of Bucharest.

At this moment, the vaccination process is carried out, according to the National Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19, for the personnel provided in Stage I of vaccination, working in the fields of health and social-public and private system.

The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 is an inter-ministerial body, without legal personality, under the direct subordination of the General Secretariat of the Government and the coordination of the Prime Minister.