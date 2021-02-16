 
     
Timisoara Mayor Fritz comes to Ministry of Interior to draw attention on flow of migrants through his city

Dominic Fritz

Timisoara City Mayor, Dominic Fritz, has come to the Ministry of Interior to discuss with Minister Lucian Bode about the problem of migrants coming from Serbia and wanting to illegally cross the border with Hungary, according to AGERPRES.

"I want to draw attention to the fact that we now have over two thirds of these migrants who are registered in Timisoara. Many of them return to Timisoara after being accommodated in centres all over the country because they hope to leave Timisoara. So Timisoara is the city that bears the consequences of this phenomenon and I will have a discussion with the Minister about how we can fight this phenomenon as a nation because we as a city cannot solve this national problem," Dominic Fritz said on Tuesday, in front of the Ministry of Interior headquarters.

He specified that there is an area around the North Train Station in Timisoara where there are dozens of migrants who have nowhere to stay and this also creates a social problem.

The Timisoara City Hall has placed in quarantine, in just two weeks, over 1,000 foreigners who wanted to illegally enter Romania.

