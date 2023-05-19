Timisoara, on the international cultural and diplomatic map, says mayor Fritz

Next week, the municipality of Timisoara will be the host of several foreign official delegations interested in the events taking place within the official Timisoara European Capital of Culture programme, being a moment that will once again put Timisoara on the international cultural and diplomatic map, Mayor Dominic Fritz said on Friday in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

The mayor announced that a head of state and over 60 diplomats and high officials are visiting the Cultural Capital in less than a week, and the visits will culminate with the presence of the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, between May 25-26.

Also, the mayor Dominic Fritz will be on an official visit to promote Timisoara 2023 in Portugal, between May 22-23.

On Sunday, mayor Dominic Fritz will welcome the delegation composed of diplomats from more than 35 countries around the world, accredited in Bucharest - ambassadors, consuls, cultural attachés - at the U Barracks, where one of the largest contemporary art exhibitions from the ECC2023 programme is taking place.

The visit is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and includes the main objectives of the city and part of the representative exhibitions of the rich cultural offer of the year 2023: the Art Encounters: My Rhino is not a Myth Biennale, the exhibitions Adrian Ghenie - Impossible Body and Dupa SCULPTURA/ After SCULPTURE from Cazarma U can be found on the agenda of the visit.