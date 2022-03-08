'Together for girls and women' fundraising event for Ukrainian refugees

A charitable event that aims to gather donations for the Iele-Sanziene organization will be organized on Wednesday and half of the sums obtained will be directed towards the support of Ukrainian refugees, through the Romanian Red Cross.

Together for girls and women will take place on Wednesday, March 9, under the form of a fashion show, organized by Miss International Romania, Ada-Maria Ileana. The purpose is gathering donations for the Iele-Sanziene organization, and half of the donations will be directed for the support of Ukrainian refugees, through the Romanian Red Cross. Amongst the models there are also representatives of Romania to international beauty competitions, such as Miss Universe and Miss Supernational. 13 Romanian designers, talented and appreciated in the world of fashion, will present their latest collections: from daily outfits, to dresses and gala costumes. A few of the presented pieces will be auctioned and there are also opportunities of donating. The minimum entry donation will be 50 RON," the organizers specified in a press release.

The charitable event will take place at the Elisabeta Restaurant.

Ada-Maria Ileana is Miss International Romania 2021/2022 and will represent Romania to the 60th edition of the Miss International, in the fall of 2022, in Japan.

The Iele-Sanziene association is a non-profit organization, active since the beginning of 2020.