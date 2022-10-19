Traffic police bring 'Drunk Bike' to the center of Bacau city

The traffic police organized in the center of eastern Bacau city an action entitled "Drunken bicycle", with the aim of drawing attention to the dangers to which cyclists are exposed when riding under the influence of alcoholic beverages, told Agerpres.

"It is a bicycle with a modified mechanism, almost impossible to control, because any maneuver, to the right or to the left, takes the vehicle in the opposite direction in which the horns are maneuvered. In this way, the police wanted to trigger an alarm signal about what it means to get on a bicycle while intoxicated," the spokeswoman of IPJ Bacau, police commissioner Oana Irina Nafornita, declared on Wednesday.

The Police remind the citizens of the need for a minimum of road education, with the mention that when alcohol consumption is involved, the risk of involvement in a road event increases significantly.