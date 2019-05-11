Transport Minister Razvan Cuc announced on Friday that the procedure for the "North Motorway" project, namely the Expressway "Petea - Satu Mare - Baia Mare" will be launched this year, with the paper works for updating the feasibility study being already in the making.

"North Motorway, from Suceava to Petea is included in the Master Plan for Transports with the implementation period between 2021 and 2030, as were many of the objectives we have advanced. During this year, in July, August we will also start a feasibility study for the motorway or express road section between Petea and Baia Mare, the feasibility study will show us what will be. We promise people this thing now and we are keeping our word," Cuc said.

According to a release of the relevant ministry, Transport Minister Razvan Cuc and Director General of the National Company of Administration of Road Infrastructure (CNAIR) Narcis Neaga verified on Friday the execution stage of the investment objectives managed by the Ministry of Transport, corresponding to Satu Mare County.

Within the visit paid to the Ring-road of Satu Mare, Minister Razvan Cuc was dissatisfied with the stage of the works and conveyed to the contractor that he would not hesitate to terminate the contract if the works don't advance visibly.