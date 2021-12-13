Turnover in industry increases by 18.8 in first ten months

Turnover in industry in total (internal and external market), in nominal terms, has increased by 18.8 pct, in January 1 - October 31, 2021 period, compared to the corresponding period of 2020, the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

The advance of turnover in the industry was due to increases in the extraction industry (+20.9 pct) and the manufacturing industry (18.7 pct). By large industrial groups, increases in turnover were recorded in the sectors: the intermediary goods industry (27.5 pct), the long-term use goods industry (+23.8 pct), capital goods industry (+15 pct), the energy industry (+13.7 pct) and the current use goods industry (+11.3 pct).

According to the INS, the turnover in industry, in October 2021, compared to the previous month, has dropped overall by 0.2 pct, following the decline recorded in the manufacturing industry (-1.2 pct). The extraction industry has increased by 35.9 pct. By large industrial groups, drops were recorded: the current use goods industry (-3.7 pct), the capital goods industry (-3.2 pct) and the intermediary goods industry (-0.9 pct) and increases were noted in the energy industry (+29.9 pct) and the long-term use goods industry (+4.1 pct).Furthermore, the turnover in industry, in the month of October 2021, compared to October 2020, has increased overall by 3.4 pct due to the increase recorded in the extraction industry (+44.8 pct) and the manufacturing industry (+2.2 pct). In large industrial groups, increases were recorded by: energy industry (+45.8 pct), the intermediary goods industry (+20.0 pct), the current use goods industry (+10.6 pct) and the long-term use goods industry (+5.4 pct). The capital goods industry has dropped by 20.7 pct).AGERPRES