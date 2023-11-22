 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Turnover in Romania's wholesale trade increases nine months into 2023

www.bizibiz.ro
Comert cu ridiacata

Turnover in Romania's wholesale trade increases nine months into 2023

Turnover in Romania's wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 1.4%, unadjusted, in the first nine months of 2023, y-o-y, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, January 1 - September 30, 2023, positive results were reported in wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+14.1%), wholesale of information and communication equipment (+12 .1%), wholesale intermediation (+11.7%), wholesale of household goods other than food (+9.9%), non-specialised wholesale trade (+3.0% ) and wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.5%).

On the other hand, decreases were reported in the specialised wholesale trade of other products (-8.9%) and the wholesale trade of agricultural raw materials and live animals (-5.1%).

When adjusted for seasonality, the turnover in the wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased, in nominal terms as a whole by 3.6%, y-o-y.

September 2023 compared with September 2022, businesses in the wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased, both unadjusted by 6.1%, and adjusted by 3.7%.

On a monthly basis - September 2023 vs August 2023 - the turnover from the same type of trade decreased by 1.2%, unadjusted, on negative developments in wholesale trade of food, beverages and tobacco (-9.1%), wholesale intermediation (-4.4%), wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals (-2.4%), specialised wholesale of other products (-2.2%) and non-specialised wholesale (-1.1%).

Conversely, increases were recorded in wholesale of information and communication equipment (+25.8%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+6.9%) and wholesale trade of household goods, others than food (+2%).

When adjusted, the turnover in nominal terms was up 1.1% overall in September 2023 over August.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.