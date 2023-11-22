Turnover in Romania's wholesale trade increases nine months into 2023

Turnover in Romania's wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 1.4%, unadjusted, in the first nine months of 2023, y-o-y, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, January 1 - September 30, 2023, positive results were reported in wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+14.1%), wholesale of information and communication equipment (+12 .1%), wholesale intermediation (+11.7%), wholesale of household goods other than food (+9.9%), non-specialised wholesale trade (+3.0% ) and wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.5%).

On the other hand, decreases were reported in the specialised wholesale trade of other products (-8.9%) and the wholesale trade of agricultural raw materials and live animals (-5.1%).

When adjusted for seasonality, the turnover in the wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased, in nominal terms as a whole by 3.6%, y-o-y.

September 2023 compared with September 2022, businesses in the wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased, both unadjusted by 6.1%, and adjusted by 3.7%.

On a monthly basis - September 2023 vs August 2023 - the turnover from the same type of trade decreased by 1.2%, unadjusted, on negative developments in wholesale trade of food, beverages and tobacco (-9.1%), wholesale intermediation (-4.4%), wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals (-2.4%), specialised wholesale of other products (-2.2%) and non-specialised wholesale (-1.1%).

Conversely, increases were recorded in wholesale of information and communication equipment (+25.8%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+6.9%) and wholesale trade of household goods, others than food (+2%).

When adjusted, the turnover in nominal terms was up 1.1% overall in September 2023 over August.