Twenty-four cultural projects to be funded under RON 2.2m CANTEMIR programme

Twenty-four cultural projects selected by Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) panels will receive ICR funding this year under the CANTEMIR programme worth RON 2,200,000.

The projects selected under this co-financing programme for cultural projects for international audiences will be unfolded in 24 countries: Austria, Australia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, China, South Korea, Denmark, Germany, Georgia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Moldova, the UK, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, the US, Sweden, Turkey, Hungary and Ukraine.

"The winning projects will run for five months on four continents in an attempt to increase the visibility and accessibility of Romanian culture on the world cultural stages. The cultural support axis of the ICR Strategy 2022-2026 encourages partnerships between Romanian and foreign cultural operators, on the one hand, and international cultural organisations, on the other hand," according to ICR Chairman Liviu Jicman.

The 24 projects to be financed by ICR - 12 covering visual arts and 12 performing arts - were selected from among 78 - 31 covering visual arts and 47 performing arts.

The total budget of RON 2,200,000 will be divided equally between the two thematic areas, with funding capped at RON 100,000 per project.

The winners of the Visual Arts Section in 2024 are: Tangaj Collective Association, Sandwich Association, Visual Arts Forum Association, Silver Screen Association, Schilers House SRL, TRANZIT.RO Association, META Spatiu Association, Centre for Documentary Photography Association, Ivan Gallery SRL, VERYTHEORY SRL, Lab. Switch SRL-D, and the ArtSociety Cultural Center Foundation.

The winners of the Performing Arts section in 2024 are IOTA Association, German State Theatre of Timisoara, SC WASP STUDIOS SRL, Association for Theatre and Books, Paun C Ioana PFA, Percussion Workshop Association, Union of Performing Songwriters of Romania, INNOVARTE ROMANIA UNIVERSALIS Cultural Association, Aparte SRL, Tony Bulandra Theatre House of Targoviste, Musica Coloris Association, and Scena Muzicala Association.

According to ICR, there has been an increase in the interest of Romania's cultural operators in its programme in both sections: while in 2023, at the first edition, 94 applications were received (36 for visual arts and 58 for performing arts), in 2024 151 projects were submitted (59 for visual arts and 92 for performing arts), up 60.6% from 2023.