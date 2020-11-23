Twenty-two hospitals in Bucharest engaged in fighting against SARS-CoV-2

There are 22 hospitals in Bucharest City engaged in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Monday at the Government House, according to AGERPRES.

He participated, together with the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos, Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan and managers of 10 local healthcare facilities in the signing of funding agreements on European funds for 10 projects aimed at increasing the response capacity to the COVID -19 health crisis.

"This is a time when, once again, if it had to be demonstrated, the Orban government puts health at the core of its activity, a time when we manage a purchase of equipment and devices - contracts already unfolding, in progress or for the future. We have 22 hospitals in Bucharest engaged in the fight against SARS-CoV-2. I want to add that, also related to European financing, we have funds of 50 million euros precisely for the facilities in the hospitals, considering also the period we are going through and the re-evaluation of all the intensive care units," said Tataru.

According to Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos, 40 financing applications for 190 million euros were submitted from Bucharest.

"Today, with the 10 contracts we sign, we reach 22 contracts that we have already signed and their implementation begins, of a value of over 100 million euros, more precisely 116 million euros. The equipment that is financed comprises two components: one component intended for intensive care units, and the other component intended for imaging activities. (...) Today we are signing contracts for 126 ventilation devices, 342 monitoring stations, 101 pieces of respiratory and digestive investigation equipment, 99 ultrasound devices, 205 electrocardiograph equipment and defibrillators," said Bolos.

The financing contracts signed on Monday are designed for the Colentina Clinical Hospital of Bucharest - 27 million lei; the Dr Carol Davila Military Emergency University Hospital - 41.4 million lei; the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumoftiziology - 22.4 million lei; the Ana Aslan National Institute of Gerontology and Geriatrics - 44.2 million lei; the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital - 42.6 million lei; the CI Parhon National Endocrinology Institute of Bucharest - 11.4 million lei; the Professor Dr Theodor Burghele Clinical Hospital- 12.8 million lei; the University Emergency Hospital - 48.3 million lei; the Prof. Dr. CC Iliescu Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases - 48.3 million lei; and the Dr. Victor Babes Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases - 34.7 million lei.