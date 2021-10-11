UDMR official: Backing a gov't headed by Dacian Ciolos will be very difficult for UDMR

Chamber floor leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Csoma Botond declared today that it will be very difficult for his formation to back a government headed by Dacian Ciolos, and posited that President Klaus Iohannis assumes this nomination can garner the votes of the AUR + PSD majority that supported the censure motion.

"At the consultations with the President we had a proposal of our own - we proposed Mr. Kelemen Hunor for Prime Minister. I saw President Iohannis's decision, I don't know, maybe he thought there is still a 281-strong majority in Parliament that voted the government out. For us it will be quite difficult to accept Mr Ciolos as Prime Minister. The first reason is that he formed a circumstantial coalition with AUR - the first initiated motion was signed only by USR PLUS and AUR, after which USR PLUS voted another motion against the government. Given these two reasons, this makes it quite difficult for us," the leader of the UDMR deputies told AGERPRES, adding that the hindrances are likely to persist, even if there will be discussions in the next period.