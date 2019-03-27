UDMR submits list of European election candidates

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) on Wednesday submitted to the Central Electoral Bureau (BCR) a list of its candidates in the May 29 elections to the European Parliament.

UDMR national leader Kelemen Hunor said he handed over to the BEC a list of over 300,000 supporting signatures, adding that current two UDMR MEPs Iuliu Windler and Vincze Lorant, chairman of the Federative Union of European Nations (FUEN) occupy the top two positions, which increases their chances of being elected.

Kelemen said that the entire UDMR campaign will focus on everything that the EU means. In his opinion, the European Union needs to be reformed to face global competition.

He added that the UDMR intends to finalise a citizens' initiative on the protection of national minorities.

"We want to further what we started a few years ago - the citizens' initiative by which we collected over 1.2 million signatures all over the EU: the protection of national, linguistic minorities," Kelemen said.