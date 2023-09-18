UDMR's Zoltan: Minister Rafila has communication problem; there are doubts about management capacity

UDMR Deputy Zakarias Zoltan stated on Monday, during the debate of the simple motion on Health, that Minister Alexandru Rafila has a "communication problem", first of all, regarding the concrete elements of some important topics in this field, noting that "doubts also appear about the management capacity" in this vast system with multiple problems of vital importance, told Agerpres.

"We know that there are many deficiencies in the functioning of the health system. The three-year period of the expected mandate upon taking over could have generated a strategic plan for the initiation of deep reforms. Unfortunately, we could not observe these initiations," declared the UDMR deputy.

He mentioned that Law 95 of 2006 on health reform remained "very patchy with hundreds of amendments" and there is no real change in the direction of promoting prevention". According to him, "primary medical care is on the verge of collapse due to the lack of doctors, which could not be managed".

He also said that the approach regarding the National Plan to Prevent and Combat Cancer is unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable for the Ministry to initiate an emergency ordinance to amend the law one month after the expiration of the 180 days for the elaboration and approval of the normative acts regarding the implementation norms, practically postponing the start of the reorganizations, but also of the much-needed financing. I have not received no acceptable explanation for this gap", said the UDMR deputy.

Zakarias Zoltan also referred to the issue of the construction of hospitals that should have been financed from the PNRR.

"Maybe the list of hospitals was not selected properly, but it is not normal that, three years after the adoption of the PNRR, we find that the fate of more than 700 million euros becomes uncertain, and the completion of these investments is lost somewhere in the future", the UDMR deputy also claimed.

"As a conclusion, we can say that the minister has a communication problem, primarily regarding the concrete elements of some important themes, but there are also doubts about the management capacity in this vast system with multiple problems of vital importance", added Zakarias Zoltan.