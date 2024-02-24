UKRAINE - TWO YEARS OF WAR/Extensive mine clearing actions in Kharkiv, some 1.2 ml hectares affected

More than 1.2 million hectares in the Kharkiv region in north-eastern Ukraine have been identified as potentially contaminated with explosive devices, deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Yevhen Ivanov told a press briefing, Agerpres reports.

According to him, arable land accounts for almost half of the surface considered to be affected by landmines, while another approximately 170,000 hectares are covered by forests.

The Kharkiv authorities show that a massive mine clearing action was started at regional level and teams of experts carried out such operations on 92,700 hectares, with explosive technicians having found and defused 160,375 explosive devices."The village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv is now completely demined. Since October last year, active efforts have been going on in the villages of Kamianka, Virnopillya, Zaliman, Stary Saltiv, Ruski Tyshky and Cherkaski Tyshky," said Ivanov.He added that 69 teams of explosive technicians are operating in the Kharkiv region and that once the weather conditions improve, the demining process will be sped up."Mine clearance operations are underway, including with special equipment. Once weather conditions are favorable, five more mechanical demining machines will also engage in this process," said the official of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.