UNCHR representatives, meeting with Romanian Border Police leadership

Representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the main international body representing the rights of refugees, have met on Tuesday with the leadership of the Romanian Border Police, in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to a press release of the Romanian Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF), sent to AGERPRES, the meeting regarded the identification of efficient solutions in view of managing events at the northern frontier, especially in the event of a massive flow of persons coming from the conflict area, so that they benefit from support in following procedures upon entering the country, Agerpres.ro informs.

The IGPF head, Police Chief Commissioner Stefan Victor Ivascu, presented to the UNHCR high official, the deputy director for Europe Anne Marie Deutschlander, the measures disposed until now at the border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, both in the border crossing points, as well as on the land and river border.

Furthermore, the flow of persons and processing capacity through the open border points was analyzed, as well as the statistical data regarding the situation of persons arriving in our country. The meeting was also an occasion for a presentation on how checks are conducted at the border crossing points, how access is made to asylum procedures, as well as requests for asylum recorded at the Border Police structures.

At the same time, according to the quoted release, the UNHCR delegation appreciated the rapid and adequate reaction that the Romanian authorities had regarding the persons arriving to Romania from the conflict area and manifested availability to support the Romanian authorities, so that vulnerable persons benefit from assistance and protection.