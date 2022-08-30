Romania: National unemployment rate moves upward to 2.56% in July

The national unemployment rate was 2.56% at the end of July, higher than in the previous month by 0.01 percentage points and down 0.40 pp from that reported in July 2021, a press release issued by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), on Tuesday, and sent to AGERPRES, reads.

The total number of the unemployed at the end of July 2022 was 223,480, up by 768 people compared to the one recorded at the end of June.

Out of the total number of the unemployed with social benefit, 36,008 were unemployed indemnified and 187,472 unemployed were not indemnified. The number of unemployed persons with a social benefit decreased by 1,693 people, and the number of unemployed with no benefit increased by 2,461 persons compared to the June.

By residence, at the end of July 64,546 unemployed are registered in urban areas and 158,934 unemployed are registered in rural areas.

Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (54,225), followed by those aged between 50 and 55 years (43,781), at the opposite pole being the persons between 25 and 29 years old (15,285).

As for the structure of the unemployment according to the level of education, the unemployed without education and those with primary education level have a significant share in the total number of unemployed persons registered in the ANOFM records (29,59%).

The unemployed with secondary education level represent 31.68% of the total registered unemployed, and those with university education stand at 4.58%.

