UNICEF Blue Dot Center in Sighet, appreciated by German Minister Svenja Schulze

The German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, appreciated the activity of the Blue Dot Center, initiated by UNICEF at the Border Crossing Point (PTF) in northern Sighetu Marmatiei and the effort made by the authorities and local NGOs that are supporting the refugees, according to a press release sent by the Maramures County Council, on Monday.

The German official visited the PTF Sighetu Marmatiei and the refugee camp in the city.

"Millions of people have left their homes. Approximately half of them are children. UNICEF Blue Dot Centers offer an important space where they can be safe and a first contact point. I would like to thank Romania and the other neighboring countries, to the UNICEF staff and those who, in large numbers, are offering help in the field, for their tireless efforts. I am impressed by the solidarity with the Ukrainian people which I have seen, as well as the goodwill of helping them. Here, in Romania, in the Republic of Moldova, in Germany, throughout the entire European Union. We, the German Government, will do all we can to ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people and at the same time helping them. Together we can rise up to this challenge. I would like to thank the authorities in Romania, the UNICEF employees and many other people that are helping in the field, for their tireless effort to which I had the privilege of witnessing today," Svenja Schulze said.

In context, the chairman of the Maramures CJ, Ionel Bogdan, highlighted the partnership with UNICEF and the local NGOs, present in PTF Sighetu Marmatiei from the moment the first Ukrainian refugees arrived.