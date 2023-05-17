US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania.

The American Corner Center in Bucharest marked 10 years since its establishment on Wednesday, in the presence of the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, who emphasized that through this platform there is direct interaction with the public, who can find out various information about her country, told Agerpres.

There are few things that make me as proud as our extraordinary network of 10 American Corners, said the diplomat.

She explained that in these places the public can find out information about study opportunities, tourism, pop culture.

These places are also a platform through which we can interact with the public and bring in speakers, experts in various fields, from combating anti-Semitism to recognizing disinformation, to lighter topics such as tourism in the US and its national parks, American literature or simply where to find a good hamburger in Los Angeles, said Kavalec.

According to her, when she came to Romania for the first time, in 2005, there were only two such spaces in our country, and in the following three years she participated in the inauguration of six more.

For his part, Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu spoke about the connection between the cultures of Romania and the USA.

"I am very sure that one day we could make the idea of having a common cultural fund between Romania and the USA a reality," he pointed out.

The American Corner Bucharest resource and information center was inaugurated on June 20, 2013, based on a partnership between the United States Embassy in Bucharest and the National Library of Romania. The American Corners program in Romania started in 2005. Currently, there are ten active American Corner centers in Bacau, Baia Mare, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Sibiu, Timisoara, Targu Mures, which are part of the global network of over 700 American spaces, in over 150 countries. The largest American Corner in the country was inaugurated for the public at the "ASTRA" Library in Sibiu in December 2022.