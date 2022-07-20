US Embassy: Department of State report regarding human trafficking shows that Romania made significant progress

The report of the US State Department regarding human trafficking for the year 2022 (TIP Report) shows that this year "Romania has made significant progress", according to the US Embassy in Bucharest.

Thus, our country is no longer on the Monitoring List of the Second Level, but crossed to The Second Level. Romania, just like every other nations, including the United States, can do even more to prevent human trafficking, in order to help and support victims and to draw criminal responsibility for those that treat their peers as prey," the embassy representatives highlight.

According to the quoted source, real progress has been made regarding the increased efforts from law enforcement institutions, ensuring a higher level of protection and assistance for exploited persons, especially for minor victims and in regards to preventive measures.

In this context there is a need for additional sustained measures, the diplomatic representation mentions.AGERPRES