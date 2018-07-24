US's David Schlaefer underscores importance of innovation, research at presentation of EFdeN Signature solar house

The strategic partnership between the United States and Romania is "very robust", with the two states collaborating in several fields, including innovation and scientific cooperation, said David Schlaefer, Deputy Chief of Mission with the US Embassy in Bucharest, in a message sent to the presentation of the EFdeN Signature solar house.

We work closely with all institutions in Romania, especially with the Presidency, the Government and Parliament, to make progress in terms of our common priorities in many areas. These priorities include cooperation in the fields of security and defense, including strengthening law enforcement and promoting prosperity for both countries. This is one of the key objectives of our Strategic Partnership and the promotion of trade and investment also requires strong support for innovation and scientific cooperation and exchanges between our countries. This includes enhancing collaboration between academic and research communities, said David Schlaefer.He attended an event in Bucharest where the new EFdeN Signature solar house was presented, which will represent Romania at the Solar Decathlon Middle East 2018 international competition, due to take place in Dubai, a competition sponsored by the US Department of Energy.On this occasion, he also talked about the importance of this type of technology and research, which can help reduce the upkeep costs of a home and, in particular, mitigate the negative effects people have on the environment.We are extremely delighted that Romania is one of the finalists this year, David Schlaefer said.