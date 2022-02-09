USR to challenge with Constitutional Court modifications brough to Chamber regulations

USR (Save Romania Union) is going to challenge with the Constitutional Court of Romania the modifications that were brought to the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies, as approved by this forum's plenum on Wednesday.

"USR Deputies strongly argue that any form of aggression must be severely punished, especially when it happens in Parliament, Romania's supreme forum for debate, but they cannot agree with transparency being overlooked, under this pretext, for Romanians have the right to know what decisions make those they voted for. Which is why the USR Deputies will challenge with the Constitutional Court the decision that has been adopted today by the plenum of the Deputies' Chamber," reads an USR press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

USR Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said that this is another case where "a pretext was used, that of the violent behaviour of George Simion and the other members of his extremist and pro-Russian party, AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), to try to block transparency."

"I want you to remember that the initial variant of the draft proposed by PSD (Social Democratic Party), PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) tried to block the access of the media to the debates in the committees. And although we did manage to reject this significant abuse, there are still a series of regulations that limit transparency. And USR disagrees with these regulations. Violence must be severely sanctioned, there could be no tolerance when it comes to violence, but we are also strong supporters of transparency, of the need that Romanians continue to see what is happening in the Romanian Parliament. PSD-PNL-UDMR cannot block this right. And I also want to remind you that until 2016, when USR entered Parliament, Romanians did not know what was happening in Parliament," said Barna.

The USR Deputies specified that they voted against the modifications imposed by PSD, PNL and UDMR to the Regulation of the Chamber of Deputies and that they will go to the Constitutional Court with this topic.

"The USR will invoke, in its challenge to the CCR, the censorship that the majority government made by PSD, PNL and UDMR wants to establish in Parliament, the restriction of the freedom of expression and of the manner in which the MPs exercise their mandates," reads the abovementioned press release.