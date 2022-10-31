Victims of tragedy at Colectiv, commemorated in front of the club

The victims of the October 30, 2015 fire at Colectiv Club in Bucharest were commemorated, on Sunday, in front of the club, by more than 120 people who lit candles and laid flowers next to pictures with the story of those who lost their lives, in an event organized by Geeks For Democracy, Corruption Kills and Romania Initiative.

Survivors of the Colectiv tragedy were among those present at the demonstration.





Afterwards, the participants went to the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, where they left the pictures and stories of those who died in the tragedy.



"We are commemorating 7 years since the incident at Colectiv and at the same time this is also a manifesto through which we must not forget that some young people went to a club on a Friday night with their friends and were killed by the bureaucracy, by the corruption in Romania and the Romanian medical system (...) Subsequently, 7 years later, things are the same. (...) The Colectiv case has not been resolved with the the convictions of April-May this year, (...) there are more case files," declared the president of the Geeks for Democracy Association, Marian Raduna.



He drew attention to the fact that this tragedy can happen at any time in Romania.



"We are raising an alarm that we need to be safe not only in hospitals, not only in clubs, but anywhere, and if we are not safe, and nobody does their job, it is the job of the prosecutor's office," added Marian Raduna.





Angi Serban, vice-president of Coruptia Ucide / Corruption Kills organisation, said that this commemoration aims to prevent a tragedy of this kind from happening again.



"The reason why we still come out to commemorate is so that we don't forget what happened and that the political decision-makers don't forget either and that a tragedy like this doesn't happen again. (...) Our organization also demands fire protection legislation (...) We want the guilty to be punished, because from our point of view only half the job has been done, the big political decision-makers were not punished, apart from (then Bucharest's District 4 mayor, ed. n.) Piedone (...) many others are alive and well, including heads of hospitals and so on," explained Angi Serban.





In her turn, Diana Voicu, president of Initiativa Romania / Romania Initiative, considers that the victims from Colectiv are "symbols", the reason why entire generations have created civic movements.



"We are 7 years from the Colectiv only with case files that are not solved," Diana Voicu said.