Videoconference of Defence minister, new and former Chiefs of Defence Staff with military on foreign missions

Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar, together with the new and former chiefs of the Defence Staff, General Gheorghita Vlad and General Daniel Petrescu, discussed on Thursday, via videoconference, with the command teams of the structures deployed in foreign missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Central African Republic, Poland and Bulgaria, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed in a press release.

According to the source, the MApN leadership was informed by the commanders about the security situation in the areas of responsibility, the status of missions, the state of health and morale of personnel on foreign missions.

The minister of National Defence wished all military personnel "Many Happy Returns" on Romania's National Day, congratulated them for the way they carry out their missions and told them that they are truly Romania's ambassadors abroad.

General Daniel Petrescu thanked, at the end of his mandate, all the servicemen on duty in foreign missions for the way they carried them out, for the professionalism and competence they demonstrated every day, in a challenging security environment.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gheorghita Vlad, praised the level of training of the military from the detachments deployed in theatres of operations and asked the command teams to remain focused on achieving objectives and ensuring the best working and living conditions.

"Each of you who are deployed in theatres of operations has been certified as having the training and skills necessary to maintain the high standards of performance demonstrated by the Romanian military in theatres of operations. I know that you are aware that you are acting, wherever you are, in Romania's name, whose ambassadors you are, and I trust that you will all do your duty and that you will all return home healthy. We are proud of you!," said General Vlad, according to the press release issued by the MApN Press Office.