We work with foreigners, since Romanians do not want to (local employer)

Almost 500 job offers were available on Friday at the Job Exchange for graduates, organized by the eastern Vrancea County Employment Agency (AJOFM), but the number of participants was almost five times lower.

In these conditions, more and more economic operators are turning to labour force from outside the European community, especially from Sri Lanka, Pakistan or India.

"It is very difficult to find employees. In order to attract staff, we offer, in addition to the attractive salary, meal vouchers, private insurance, and if they are not from Focsani, they are also provided with free accommodation. We also searched in other counties, but we did not find staff. For this reason, we had to bring workers from outside the EU, from India or Sri Lanka, and we are still recruiting. We had 12 employees from outside the EU, but we are still trying to bring workers from abroad. Our company needs about 200 people, we only have 70. Due to the pandemic, contracts number has decreased, but we still need a lot of employees, which we cannot find here, so we are trying to find solutions outside. We work with foreigners, because the Romanians don't want to," Florina Alexandroiu, from the Human Resources Department of a company in Focsani, which operates in the field of industrial production of metal processing, told AGERPRES.

At AJOFM Vrancea, in the last year, more than 100 economic operators requested certificates to be able to hire non-EU workforce, Agerpres informs.

"In the past years, they employed a lot of people from the Republic of Moldova. Now most of those who come are from Vietnam, Pakistan, Sri Lanka or India," the spokesperson of AJOFM Vrancea, Daniela Brihoianu, says.

Graduates are also interested in jobs abroad, offered through the EURES section of AJOFM, but in the last year, no person from Vrancea was employed, mainly due to the language barrier.

A new offer at the Graduate Job Exchange is the one from the Ministry of National Defense, which is looking for professional graded soldiers for the Focsani Garrison.