Weather forecaster: December 2020, warmest month in past 60 yrs in Romania

This year's December was the warmest since 1961 in Romania, with an average uptick of 3.5 degrees Celsius compared to normal for this period, the managing director of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), Elena Mateescu, told AGERPRES.

"The average temperature of the December 1-29 range is 2.7 degrees Celsius, with a positive deviation of 3.5 degrees Celsius from the climatological normal of a December month in our country," Mateescu said.

In 1982, December recorded a thermal deviation of 3.4 degrees, and in 2019 the difference from normal was higher, on average, by 3.1 degrees, these being the top 3 warmest months of December since 1961 to date.

Moreover, throughout 2020 there were average monthly values higher than the average for each period, with the exception of May, which was slightly colder than usual.

"The biggest difference from normal was recorded in February, with a positive thermal deviation of 3.9 degrees, and here we end the year with an average deviation of 3.5 degrees, which may even increase, given the high temperatures in the last two days of the year, which are by 10-14 degrees Celsius higher in the southern and southeastern regions of the country compared to the normal level of the calendar period," added the representative of the ANM.

According to Mateescu, this Tuesday there were 19 degrees in southern Zimnicea, and record temperature highs for a day of 29 December in Romania were seen at 14 meteorological stations.

Also, on Wednesday morning, the highest lows for this time of the year since meteorological measurements are being made in our country have been recorded at many weather stations.