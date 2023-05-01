Working Group meeting for implementation of EU Strategy on combating antisemitism, organised in Bucharest

More than 80 national and European officials in charge of the fight against antisemitism, representatives of Jewish communities and international organisations are coming to Bucharest between 2 and 4 May to participate in the 4th Meeting of the Working Group for the implementation of the European Union Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life.

Organized by Romania's Government with the support of the European Commission, the event will be attended by special representatives, coordinators and officials responsible for combating antisemitism from EU member states, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as national, European and international organizations of Jewish communities, relevant international organizations and experts, a press release issued by the Press Office of the Gov't shows.

The event opens on Tuesday, 2 May, at the Victoria Palace, in the attendance of Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Vice-President of the European Commission for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas (online).

Throughout the three days, topics of major interest for the fight against antisemitism will be addressed, such as the development and implementation of national strategies in the area, the progress made in the implementation of the EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, the dangers of antisemitism, the distortion and denial of the Holocaust for democratic societies, the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust, including the situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

The organization in Bucharest of the 4th Meeting of the Working Group for the implementation of the EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life represents a good opportunity to highlight the progress that Romania has made in the area of combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, but also to recognize the valuable contribution that the Jewish community in our country has made to the development and modernization of the Romanian society.

On 5 October 2021, the European Union adopted the first Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life which sets the framework for European policy in this area for the 2021-2030 period. The EU Strategy has three important pillars: to prevent all forms of antisemitism; to protect and foster Jewish life; and to promote research, education and Holocaust remembrance. For the implementation of this Strategy, a Working Group was set up as a permanent structure to support the process of achieving the objectives of the Strategy.

Romania's Government was among the first 7 member states to adopt, in May 2021, the first National Strategy for preventing and combating antisemitism, xenophobia, radicalisation and hate speech, for the 2021-2023 period and the corresponding Action Plan. This Strategy aims to prevent the replication in Romania of the negative developments recorded in this area in other countries, as well as to provide the necessary tools for sanctioning acts associated with antisemitism, xenophobia, radicalisation and hate speech.