WWII veterans, French Gendarmerie Director-general decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees for the decoration of several WWII veterans, of French Gedarmerie Director-general, General Christian Rodriguez, and of the Dublin-based Romanian Community of Ireland, the Presidential Administration announced.

The head of the state conferred the 'Military Virtue' Order in the rank of Knight with peace insignia for military staff to retired war veteran, Major Tudor Ilie Ciocan as a sign of "appreciation for the important military services rendered to Romania during the Second World War, for the moral uprightness shown throughout his professional career, as well as for his exemplary civic conduct."

Also, on the occasion of Heroes' Day, as a sign of "appreciation for the important military services rendered to Romania during the Second World War, for the moral rectitude shown throughout their professional career, as well as for their exemplary civic conduct", WWII veterans Dumitru Traian Molie - Colonel (retired), and Majors (retired) Gheorghe Neculai Amariei-Vieritei, Gheorghe Emil Moisii and Ilie Ioan Scarlii are bestowed with the 'Military Virtue' Order in the rank of Knight with peace insignia for military staff.

The head of the state also decorated French National Gendarmerie General Director Gen. Christian Rodriguez with the National Order 'For Merit' in the rank of Knight, with insignia for military staff, as a sign of "appreciation for the development of collaborative and friendly relations with Romania, and for the constant support provided to our country."

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the organization Romanian Community of Ireland (RCI) was decorated by President Klaus Iohannis with the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Knight, Category F - Promotion of culture, as a sign of "appreciation for the social, cultural, educational and legal activity in the service of the Romanian community in Ireland, contributing to the reinforcement of its national identity in the country of residence." AGERPRES