14,000 public sector jobs, put on market since the beginning of the year (online platform).

A total of 14,000 public sector jobs have been put on the job market since the beginning of this year, and 90% of them are executive positions, according to a study by an online recruitment platform published on Thursday, told Agerpres.

Thus, data from jobradar24.ro, a private and state job aggregator in Romania, developed by eJobs.ro, shows that just over 800 offers are for leadership positions. By comparison, the private sector had around 200,000 job vacancies on the platform in the same timeframe.

According to the same source, the most vacancies (8,500) were with local institutions, followed by town halls, which are registered in a separate category and have accumulated almost 2,000 open positions in the first half of the year. Next come the county institutions - with 1,500 posts, and the national institutions - with 827 posts that were vacant from January to 1 July 2023.

Military units also sought to hire 628 people, while the government and ministries put 125 vacancies on the market.

The greatest need for staff was in Bucharest and Ilfov (more than 2,900 vacancies), followed by Cluj (894), Iasi (593), Constanta (545), Brasov (475) and Prahova (447).

On the other hand, there have been counties where the number of vacancies posted since the beginning of the year has been below 100: Braila, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Bacau, Buzau and Calarasi.

Against this background, the institutions with the most offers for candidates at national level are: town halls, schools, hospitals, high schools/vocational schools/technical colleges/national colleges and universities.

At the same time, more than half of the jobs are "full time" and about 1,600 are seasonal or project-based.

Launched in 1999, eJobs is the first recruitment platform in Romania and the leader in the local recruitment market. Since 2012, it has been part of the Ringier AG group, an international media company based in Zurich, Switzerland.

At the moment, almost 34,000 jobs are available on eJobs.ro, with 1,800 public sector jobs on the jobradar24.ro portal.