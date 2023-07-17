17 Iraqis and Syrians found in off-road vehicle that attempted to evade roadblock check

Mehedinti County border police found on Monday morning 17 Iraqis and Syrians crammed in an off-road vehicle that tried to evade control, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) announced on Monday.

"On 17.07, at around 06.00 hrs, the border police squads stopped for checks several vehicles as part of a roadblock on European road E70. At the sight of the border policemen, the driver of an off-road vehicle turned abruptly to a side road, to avoid the check, but the car soon stopped in its tracks as it ended up in an accident,'' the IGPF said.

The Ambulance Service was immediately called to the scene to provide assistance to the 17 foreigners found in the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital for investigations, but none of them required hospitalization, the cited source shows.

Initial checks found that the 17 people are from Iraq and Syria. Also, border police are carrying out specific actions to identify the driver and determine his entire criminal activity. AGERPRES