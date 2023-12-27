17 people saved on first day of Christmas by Salvamont Romania

Six people arrived at the hospital, on the first day of Christmas, after being rescued by mountain rescuers, alongside other 11 persons countrywide.

In the saud interval of time, the Salvamont National Dispatch received 19 calls requesting the emergency intervention of the rescuers: four calls for Salvamont Gorj, three calls each for Salvamont Predeal and Salvamont Lupeni, two calls each for Salvamont Brasov Municipality, Salvamont Maramures and Salvamont Cluj and one call each for Salvamont Prahova, Salvamont Alba and Salvamont Caras Severin - Muntele Mic, agerpres reports.

"In the case of these interventions, 17 people were saved. Of these, six were handed over to the Ambulance Service or Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Service SMURD for transport to the hospital," Salvamont Romania wrote on its Facebook page, on Tuesday morning.