 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

17 people saved on first day of Christmas by Salvamont Romania

salvamont

Six people arrived at the hospital, on the first day of Christmas, after being rescued by mountain rescuers, alongside other 11 persons countrywide.

In the saud interval of time, the Salvamont National Dispatch received 19 calls requesting the emergency intervention of the rescuers: four calls for Salvamont Gorj, three calls each for Salvamont Predeal and Salvamont Lupeni, two calls each for Salvamont Brasov Municipality, Salvamont Maramures and Salvamont Cluj and one call each for Salvamont Prahova, Salvamont Alba and Salvamont Caras Severin - Muntele Mic, agerpres reports.

"In the case of these interventions, 17 people were saved. Of these, six were handed over to the Ambulance Service or Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Service SMURD for transport to the hospital," Salvamont Romania wrote on its Facebook page, on Tuesday morning.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.