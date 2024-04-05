Subscription modal logo Premium

17,400 companies deregistered in first two months of 2024

Radu Pop
As many as 17,400 companies were deregistered nationally, in the first two months of 2024, by 54.16% more compared to the similar period in 2023, according to the statistics of the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

Most deregistrations were registered in Bucharest - respectively 2,624 (up by 52.65% compared to January-February 2023) and in the counties of Dambovita (927, +219.66%), Cluj (909, +74.81 %), Timis (684, +30.78%) and Constanta (636, +11.97%).

Conversely, fewer deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (111, up by 46.05% compared to the first two months of last year), Calarasi (116, +3.57%), Mehedinti (128, + 7.56%), Giurgiu (136, +58.14%) and Covasna (139, +71.6%).

The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Dambovita (+219.66%), Harghita (+166.67%) and Maramures (+115.82). In no county did the number of deregistrations decrease compared to January-February 2023.

By field of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 3,972 (+31.31%, compared to the similar period in 2023), agriculture, forestry and fishing ( 2,114, +166.25%) and information and communications (1,685, +114.38%).

In February 2024, 8,149 companies were deregistered, most of them from Bucharest (1,248) and the counties of Cluj (440), Timis (370), Dambovita (337), Ilfov (273) and Prahova (270).

Source: Agerpres

