17,400 companies deregistered in first two months of 2024

As many as 17,400 companies were deregistered nationally, in the first two months of 2024, by 54.16% more compared to the similar period in 2023, according to the statistics of the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

Most deregistrations were registered in Bucharest - respectively 2,624 (up by 52.65% compared to January-February 2023) and in the counties of Dambovita (927, +219.66%), Cluj (909, +74.81 %), Timis (684, +30.78%) and Constanta (636, +11.97%).

Conversely, fewer deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (111, up by 46.05% compared to the first two months of last year), Calarasi (116, +3.57%), Mehedinti (128, + 7.56%), Giurgiu (136, +58.14%) and Covasna (139, +71.6%).

The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Dambovita (+219.66%), Harghita (+166.67%) and Maramures (+115.82). In no county did the number of deregistrations decrease compared to January-February 2023.

By field of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 3,972 (+31.31%, compared to the similar period in 2023), agriculture, forestry and fishing ( 2,114, +166.25%) and information and communications (1,685, +114.38%).

In February 2024, 8,149 companies were deregistered, most of them from Bucharest (1,248) and the counties of Cluj (440), Timis (370), Dambovita (337), Ilfov (273) and Prahova (270).

