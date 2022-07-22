21 migrants from Afghanistan and India, detected in Oravita area

On Wednesday, border guards with the southwestern Oravita sector from the County of Caras-Severin detected 17 citizens from India and Afghanistan who illegally entered Romania from Serbia and wanted to reach Western Europe, as well as their guides, a group of four Afghan nationals, informs a press release from the western Timisoara Border Police sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The group of four was detained for 24 hours for migrant smuggling and investigations are being carried out under the coordination of a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Caras-Severin Court, the cited source informs.

Considering the fact that they did not justify their presence in the area, the foreign nationals in question were taken to the headquarters of the Oravita Border Police Sector, for investigations, where it was established that they are citizens of India and Afghanistan, men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, declaring that they came from Serbia and intended to arrive in a Schengen area country. It was also established that the four people hidden in the vegetation are Afghan nationals and they also carried out guidance and transport activities for the 17 people in the means of transport.

The border police remind Romanian and foreign nationals not to transport foreign people near or towards the state border, and in the situation where such transport services are requested, to notify the Border Police crews by calling the 24-hour phone number (021.9590).AGERPRES