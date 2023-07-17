30 Romanian firefighters participate in Greece in extinguishing dry vegetation fire in Kouvaras area

More than 30 firefighters are participating on Monday, in Greece, in extinguishing a dry vegetation fire in the Kouvaras area, informs a press release from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) sent to AGERPRES.

"The Romanian firefighters stationed in Greece have received, from the liaison officer of the Greek authorities, the mission to move to the Kouvaras area, to extinguish a dry vegetation fire. Over 30 firefighters with four fire trucks, a tanker truck with a capacity of 30 tonnes of water and two off-road vehicles are on their way to the indicated location," stated IGSU

The surface on which the fire is manifested is considerable, the land being covered by dry vegetation and bushes. The rapid spread of the fire is favored by the wind and high temperatures, IGSU indicated.

"Our colleagues are acting in the area assigned by their Greek counterparts both to extinguish the fire and to protect the nearby buildings", added the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

The Greek authorities assigned several fire engines to the scene of the fire, including aerial resources, with the Romanian firefighters acting in their support.