4.1pct drop in new cars registrations in Romania, in 2021

New car registrations in Romania decreased by 4.1% in 2021, compared to the previous year, according to the data provided by the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), as quoted by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA), agerpres reports.

According to the said analysis, 14,111 new vehicles were registered in Romania (passenger cars and commercial vehicles, buses and special purpose vehicles) in December 2021, 23% less than in the similar month of 2020. Of these, 11,858 were passenger cars, down 25.8% in December 2021 compared to December 2020 (when 15,974 units were registered).The top 5 car brands in December were Dacia - 4,570 units, followed by Hyundai - with 1,090 units, Renault (977), Toyota (717) and Skoda (627).In this context, over the whole 12 months of 2021, new cars recorded an overall decrease of 4.1%, compared to the similar interval in 2020.On the other hand, the used cars, with the 395,759 units registered during the last year, saw a jump of 3.7%,year on year. The most used cars registered in Romania during the previous year were: Volkswagen (98,097 units, + 3.3% compared to 2020), Audi (38,514 units, + 0.8%), BMW (38,481 units, -0 , 2%), Ford (27,433 units, -4.1%) and Opel (25,684 units, -7%).According to official statistics, the new commercial vehicles registrations sector (LCV, HCV, minibuses and buses, as well as special purpose vehicles), compared to a volume of 2,253 units recorded in December 2021, the decrease was 4.2%, and 21%, respectively, for the whole year.At the same time, 441 units were recorded for new motorcycles (motorcycles, mopeds, ATVs) in December 2021 (-62.4% compared to December 2020), while for the whole year there was an increase of 7.2 % recorded.