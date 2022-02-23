45 foreign citizens, denied entry to Romania, in last 24 hours

The Romanian Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Wednesday that 45 foreign citizens were denied entry in the country, due to not fulfilling the legal requirements, while 13 Romanian citizens were banned from exiting, because of various legal reasons.

Approximately 92,100 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 35,200 vehicles (of which 16,900 freighters), completed control formalities at the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, , according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.The press release also mentions that entering Romania were approximately 44,600 people, with 17,300 vehicles, while exiting Romania were 47,500 persons, with 18,900 vehicles.The most frequently crossed borders were:* border with Hungary - approximately 31,000 persons and 17,600 vehicles;* air border - approximately 24,800 persons;* border with Republic of Moldova - approximately 14,500 persons and 5,700 vehicles.As regards the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border guards found, in the last 24 hours, 50 illegal acts (27 offenses and 23 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. (AGERPRES)