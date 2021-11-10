 
     
71,605 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, including 25,607 with first dose

Agerpres - Reuters
As many as 71,605 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 25,607 with the first dose, 22,776 - the second dose and 23,222 with the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, since the start of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, as many as 13,431,824 vaccine doses were administered for 7,372,730 persons, including 6,635,446 persons who received the full scheme and 1,083,179 who were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours there have been 48 adverse reactions recorded, 8 local type and 40 general type.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,927 adverse reactions recorded in anti-COVID vaccines, 2,030 local type and 16,897 general type.

