953 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from approximately 35,600 tests done in last 24 hours

As many as 953 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, from approximately 35,600 tests done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

These are cases that did not have a positive test result prior.

Until Thursday, in Romania there have been 1,093,924 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,053,091 patients were declared cured.

Nationwide, until this time, there have been 9,026,060 RT-PCR tests processed and 2,292,234 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours there have been 14,174 RT-PCR tests done (5,908 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,266 upon request) and 21,417 quick antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 143 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.