Acquisition of 1,358 new ambulances with European funds, 1,122 vehicles already delivered

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, signed today seven additional contracts worth a combined of approximately 559 million lei for the purchase of 1,358 medical vehicles under the Regional Operational Program (ROP) 2014 - 2020.

"The projects, worth a total of 558,903,141.45 lei, are aimed at improving the medical response capacity to emergencies in all regions and have the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) as main beneficiary, through the respective County Inspectorates for Emergency Situations. The 7 additional documents were concluded at IGSU's request for the acquisition of 1,358 medical vehicles; 1,122 ambulances have already been delivered, of which 120 special vehicles for the transport of multiple victims, 375 ambulances with advanced equipment, 505 off-road ambulances with advanced equipment that can tackle hard-to-access areas, and 122 highly-equipped ambulances for patients who need resuscitation or intensive care," reads a MDLPA statement.

According to MDLPA, another 236 medical trucks will be purchased, including special trucks for the transport of multiple victims, ambulances for the transport of newborns in critical condition, ambulances for access to hard-to-reach areas, support units for collective accidents, specialized ambulances for biological hazard patients and 5 mobile medical stations."

The financing of the projects is ensured through Priority Axis 8 ("Development of health and social infrastructure"), Investment Priorities 8.1 ("Investments in health and social infrastructures that contribute to national, regional and local development, reducing health inequalities and promoting social inclusion by improving access to social, cultural and recreational services, as well as the transition from institutional services to services provided by local authorities), and 8.2b ("Ambulances").