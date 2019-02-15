Aerodynamic cab for trucks to be introduced as of September 2020

Aerodynamic cabs for trucks, more safe and more efficient in energetic terms, will emerge on the market starting with September 1, 2020, the Ministry of Transport informs on Friday.

"Today, the Permanent Representatives' Committee confirmed the provision agreement between the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Parliament regarding the modification of the Directive on the maximum length of trucks, so as to bring forward the introduction of longer, aerodynamic cabs. The rounded design of the frontal part of the cab will significantly reduce fuel consumption and improve safety," reads a release of the MT.

According to the said source, before emerging on the market, the aerodynamic trucks must meet the necessary requirements for certification. These requirements will be introduced by November 1, 2019.

Subsequently, Parliament and the Council will have an informal vote to conclude this proposal during the current legislature of Parliament.