Afghan national caught trying to sneak into Romania through border checkpoint

An Afghan national was spotted by border guards while walking among lorries trying to enter Romania through the PTF Giurgiu border checkpoint, Agerpres reports.

"At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point (PTF), on the way into the country, the border guards noticed a male person walking among lorries. Intercepting and identifying the person in question, the police officers found the young male to be a 19-year-old Afghan national who told the authorities that he had travelled illegally to Romania by attaching himself to the axle of a lorry parked in a parking lot in Turkey," the Giurgiu Border Police reported on Monday.The young man did not have any identity documents on him and intended to reach Germany.The border guards interrupted the trip of the person in question, and according to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol, the Afghan citizen was taken over by the Bulgarian Border Police in order for the police to continue their investigation and order the necessary legal measures.