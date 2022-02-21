Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators, National Regulatory Authority discuss developments in energy sector

A delegation of the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) on Monday met with the representatives of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) and discussed the recent developments in the energy sector, both at the national and the European level.

The ACER delegation, led by the head of this Agency, Christian Zinglersen, paid a working visit to ANRE, where they discussed with the representatives of the Romanian authority, led by Dumitru Chirita, the head of the institution. The meeting was also attended by Bart Vereecke, the communication strategy leader with ACER, and Bogdan Chiritoiu, the head of the Competition Council, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The discussions focused mainly on the recent developments in the energy sector, both at the national and the European level. The participants also addressed topics such as: consumer protection, ensuring adequate conditions for the functioning of electricity and natural gas markets, the challenges currently facing the Member States, as well as the solutions needed to build a secure, predictable and sustainable regional and European common market. The visit of the ACER delegation to Romania underscored one more time the importance of cooperation in facilitating access to the network and in developing a safe, feasible, sustainable and efficient, consumer-oriented energy system," reads the same press release.