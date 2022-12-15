Agriculture Ministry collects almost 3 billion EUR from European Commission in 2022

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) collected this year 2.87 billion EUR from the European Commission, representing the European Union's contribution to the 2014 -2020 National Rural Development Programme (PNDR) funding, as well as the amount corresponding to the financing of direct payments and market measures.

According to a MADR release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, on 13 December 2020, the MADR collected 253.25 million EUR, European funds, in the account opened at the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "The amount represents the reimbursement by the European Commission (EC) of the expenses related to the non-refundable external contribution of the European Union to the financing of the 2014-2020 PNDR, for the expenses made by the Rural Investment Financing Agency (AFIR), during the third quarter of 2022," the press release shows.

By adding this payment to the receipts from January-November of the current year, the total value of the amounts which entered in Romania's agriculture, this year, amounts to 2.87 billion EUR. This amount represents the EU's contribution to the financing of the 2014-2020 PNDR from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and EURI, as well as the one corresponding to the financing of direct payments and market measures financed from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), the Ministry of Agriculture release shows.