Ana Birchall, Wess Mitchell discuss latest details on Romania - US Annual Strategic Dialogue

"Talking to Mr. Wess Mitchell, US Assistant Secretary of State, about the latest details of the Romania-US Annual Strategic Dialogue that will take place tomorrow at 8:30 am at the Government headquarters," Ana Birchall wrote on Monday on Facebook. She also posted some photos from the meeting with Wess Mitchell, which also includes US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm.Deputy US Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, Wess Mitchell, started on Monday a visit to Bucharest, where he will meet with Romanian officials and independent analysts to discuss regional security and economic cooperation issues, according to a US Department of Commerce's release.Wess Mitchell will head the US delegation at the sixth meeting of the US-Romania Strategic Partnership Dialogue and will deliver a speech at the University of Bucharest.Wess Mitchell's visit to Bucharest is taking place during a European tour from June 17 to 22 that also includes visits to Zagreb, Prague and Brussels.