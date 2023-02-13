 
     
ANM issues Code Yellow advisory for blizzard in 20 countries, as of Tuesday morning

METEO
meteo alert

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Monday a Code Yellow advisory for strong wind and scattered snow, valid from Tuesday morning in 20 countries, told Agerpres.

According to meteorologists, between 14 February, 08:00hrs and 15 February, 02:00hrs, in most part of Moldavia, the wind will intensify with gusts of 55-60km/h, and in small areas it will reach 70-75 km/h.

Moreover, in the high area of the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, there will be gusts of over 90-100 km/h, which will temporarily cause snow to be transferred.

The counties placed under the Code Yellow advisory are the following: Alba, Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Mehedinti, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Valcea, Vrancea and Vaslui.

In Bucharest, the relevant weather forecast shows that between 14 February, 08:00hrs and 15 February, 08:00hrs, the weather will be nice, the sky variable, and the wind will blow weak to moderate.

The maximum temperature, slightly higher than normal at this time, will be around 8 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will oscillate between -2 degrees Celsius and -1 degree Celsius, lower, towards -5 degrees Celsius, in the pre-urban area.

