Anti-corruption authority: 27 defendants handed down final sentences this June

DNA

As many as 27 defendants have been handed down final sentences this June in cases built by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), the anti-graft authority informed on Monday.

"As many as 27 defendants were convicted this June through 19 final court rulings on counts of bribery, influence peddling, defrauding European funds; the convicts include a municipality mayor, two police officers, two aviation commanders, two directors of local public institutions, and a ministry advisor," DNA said in a release, Agerpres.ro informs.

The handed down sentences range from a criminal fine of 7,500 RON to a nine-year term in prison.

