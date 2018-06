Romanian athlete Andrei Muntean finished second in the parallel bars final, on Sunday, at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Guimaraes (Portugal), with 14,600 points.

For the balance beam, Vlad Cotuna ranked 6th, with 13,300 points. Hungarian David Vecsernyes won with 14,050 points.On Saturday, Andrei Muntean ranked second in the rings final, with 14,500 points.