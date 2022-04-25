 
     
As many as 3,189 Ukrainians enter Romania on Orthodox Easter Sunday

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

As many as 56,322 travelers of whom 3,189 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on Orthodox Easter Sunday (by 37.8 pct less compared to the previous day), with 1,166 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (by 52 pct less), and 830 entering the country at the border with Moldova (down 21 pct), the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 781,674 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania as of April 24 at 24:00 hrs since the start of the military conflict in the neighboring country, IGPF said.

