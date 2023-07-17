 
     
Athletics: Bianca Ghelber, fourth in the hammer throw event in Chorzow

Romanian athlete Bianca Ghelber placed fourth in the hammer throw event, on Sunday, during the meeting in Chorzow (Poland), one month before the World Championships in Budapest, told Agerpres.

Ghelber, the reigning European champion, managed a throw of 70.89 meters in this promotional event held in the Diamond League circuit. The victory went to the American Brooke Andersen, with 75.40 m, followed by the compatriot Janee' Kassanavoid, 74.27 m, and the third was the Italian Sara Fantini, with 72.96 m.

