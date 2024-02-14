Babes-Bolyai University and 8 other universities run European innovation project in health research

Nine universities, including Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca, are running a European innovation project in research and academic development in the field of health, the opening of which takes place in Cluj, on February 14 and 15.

"Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) is hosting, as coordinator, February 14 to 15, the opening meeting of the project Empowering Widening universities in the EUTOPIA-HEALTH consortium to foster academic excellence in Health, financed through the Horizon Europe programme of the European Commission. The project will be implemented for a period of 60 months, starting on January 1, 2024, and benefits from a total budget of EUR 4,999,960. The event at UBB will be attended by representatives of the 9 universities in the consortium (from the medical schools of the universities included in the EUTOPIA Alliance), of the EUTOPIA Alliance (https://eutopia-university.eu/) and of the European Commission," UBB informed in a press release on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

According to the quoted source, the main objective of EUTOPIA-HEALTH is to strengthen the institutional transformation by strengthening the management capacity of education, research and innovation (R&I) in the field of health. To facilitate this, a health-focused R&I network will be created through the Connected Health Research Communities. These communities will benefit from extensive training, education-research mobility and funding to stimulate collaborations, especially for early career researchers."This project comes just in time, that is, exactly at the moment when UBB is developing its UBBMed programme within the UBB School of Health (https://www.ubbcluj.ro/ro/facultati/school_of_health), a development that will receive the support of some of the best European medical schools within the EUTOPIA Alliance of European Universities. The result in UBBMed can then become a set of best practices at the European level," said the rector of UBB, Professor Dr. Daniel David.EUTOPIA-HEALTH also aims to create a transformative ecosystem of innovation in the field of health through the use of integrative and transdisciplinary approaches. The project will implement flexible academic career paths and will integrate Open/Citizen/Inclusive/Collaborative Science type scientific practices. In this way, EUTOPIA aims to create a bridge between the research communities in the field of health and society, business partners and decision-makers in the field of public policies. The project seeks to translate research into adapted and supported solutions of social innovation.